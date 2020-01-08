JNU violence: Delhi Police claim to have vital clues about identities of masked persons

Police have got vital clues about the identities of masked persons who attacked students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and is on the verge of cracking the case, government sources said.

Police personnel are on “extra alert” on January 8 following mobilisation of students and teachers on the university campus, they said.

11 complaints received

The police have received 11 complaints, including one lodged by a professor in connection with the violence, officials said. The rest were filed by students.

The complaints will be transferred to Crime branch, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said the present situation in JNU is in control. “At the request of JNU administration, the police presence will continue,” he said.

Policemen in civil clothes will be inside the JNU campus while personnel in uniform will remain outside the campus, he said.

Police and students out side the JNU campus in New Delhi late on January 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Teams of both the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory have visited the campus to collect evidence. Videos are also being scrutinised, they said.

An appeal has already been made to public to share information and video clips of the incident, police added.

Also Read Charges against student leader Aishe Ghosh, but none held for JNU attacks

Violence broke out at JNU on January 5 night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university.