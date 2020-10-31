JNU violence: court rejects prof.’s plea for separate FIR

Move comes after police’s status report says FIR already filed

A Delhi court has declined a plea by a JNU Professor, who was injured during an attack allegedly by an armed mob inside the campus on January 5, seeking registration of an FIR in the matter.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat said there was no need for a separate FIR based on the complaint by Professor Sucharita Sen, noting that an FIR has already been registered regarding the incident.

“The injuries suffered by number of persons, including the complainant [Ms. Sen] was a result of violent act, which forms part of same transaction for which FIR is already registered as it not only has proximity in time and place but also the damage to property and injuries suffered by the complainant and other persons,” the Judge said.

Ms. Sen said she, along with students and other teachers, was holding a meeting at Sabarmati Tea Point on January 5 at around 6.00 - 6.30 p.m. when an armed mob gathered at Periyar Hostel. The mob reached the meeting venue and started pelting stones and beating the students and teachers. Ms. Sen had sought registration of a separate FIR in the matter.

She said a separate complaint was given on January 6 at Vasant Kunj police station but no action was taken. She was instead told that her complaint has been transferred to Crime Branch.

She also gave a representation to Special Commissioner of Police as well as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) on January 10 but still no action was taken. This was despite she sustaining head injury and the mob vandalising her car.

The police, in its status report, stated that three FIRs were registered at Vasant Kunj police station in relation to the violence at the JNU campus, which were later transferred to the Crime Branch.

Status report sought

Taking note of the police’s submission, the court said: “No directions are required for registering separate FIR on the complaint made by Ms. Sen.” It, however, directed police to submit a status report on the FIR already registered in the case before the next date of hearing on December 19.