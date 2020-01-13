JNU violence: 3 more to be told to join investigation

In connection to the Jawaharlal Nehru University violence on January 5, the police have identified three more persons — Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and Komal Sharma — and will soon ask them to join the probe, sources said on Sunday.

“Awasthi and Shah were verbally asked to come and share the sequence of events on the day of the attack but they did not turn up. However, the conversation was telephonic and formal notices will be sent to them regarding the same,” said an officer.

Caught on camera

Awasthi and Shah were caught on camera in a sting operation conducted by India Today, saying that they were a part of the mob that carried out the attack inside the university’s Sabarmati Hostel on January 5.

Komal Sharma, suspected to be Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activist, will be sent a notice, said sources. A video of a woman wearing a check shirt with a cloth covering her face and holding a stick had gone viral. So far, the police have identified 18 persons from videos and 37 from a WhatsApp group — Unity Against Left. While some of them have already been asked to join the probe, others will be told to do the same in the coming days.

The police have asked a few identified suspects, including JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, to join investigation on Monday. “The server room is also functional now. Therefore, a Forensic Science Laboratory team will be visiting on Monday to collect evidence,” the officer added.