JNU V-C welcomes revised exam norms

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday welcomed the revised UGC guidelines for the conduct of the end semester examinations.
He said the guidelines give an opportunity to the students to write the end semester examinations either offline, online or blended mode following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to COVID-19 pandemic.
“UGC has permitted the universities to conduct special examinations for those students who are unable to complete their end semester examinations by the end of September. There could not have been a better practical solution. This will help millions of students to complete their academic requirements so that they move on to the next session seamlessly,” Mr. Kumar said.
The V-C said at JNU, many schools had already conducted end semester examinations using online platforms and for those who do not have access to the Internet, and are unable to write the examinations, the university would conduct the examinations when they come back to campus depending on the COVID-19 situation. “As universities, we are sensitive to the needs of the students and UGC has taken a step which is proactively supportive of the students,” Mr. Kumar said.
