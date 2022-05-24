JNU V-C gets award named after ex-Foreign Minister

May 24, 2022 23:17 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was on Tuesday awarded the Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Stree Shakti Samman-2022, named after the former Foreign Affairs Minister.

Pandit was extended this award for rising through the ranks to “assume the top academic leadership at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University as its first feminine Vice Chancellor presenting a unique promise,” according to Re-Think India Institute, an action-cum-advocacy platform which instituted the awards.

The institute presented the awards to a number of women luminaries to commemorate the International Women’s Day for Peace and Disarmament.