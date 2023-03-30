ADVERTISEMENT

JNU V-C flags off ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’

March 30, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The initiative by the Government of India aims at forging connections between the youth of North Eastern States and the rest of India

The Hindu Bureau

Students and faculty members with JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandi after flagging off Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme at the campus on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit flagged off Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme, an initiative by the Government of India, on Wednesday.

As part of the programme, a group of students from Delhi will travel to NIT Silchar in Assam

The group comprises 50 students and five faculty members from JNU, Delhi University, Indira Gandhi National Open University, and Indraprastha University. The aim of the programme is to strengthen ties between the youth of North Eastern States and the rest of India, with JNU being the nodal agency.

Ms. Pandit said, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam is a national integration initiative. JNU is pleased to join this wonderful nationalistic cause. We may have different languages, different thought processes and different food habits, but we are all united by the heart and that is the spirit of India.”

The delegate members will stay in Silchar from April 1 to April 5 to get acquainted with the culture and traditions of the region. The group will visit Haflong, Badarpur, Karim Ganj, adjoining Borakhai tea estate and Borail eco-park.

The Ministry of Education has conceptualised the initiative of ‘Yuva Sangam’ under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in collaboration with various other Ministries and departments such as culture, tourism, railways, information & broadcasting, youth affairs & sports, home affairs and Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER).

“The Ministry of Education is playing the role of a catalyst and providing all the logistics and funds,” Ms. Pandit said.

Promotion of tourism, tradition, advancement of technology, and mutual contact are also on the agenda. During their visits, the youth will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas –  Paryatan (tourism),  Parampara (traditions),  Pragati (development),  Prodyogik (technology) and  Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect).

