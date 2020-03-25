JNU V-C asks teachers to take online classes

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday wrote to faculty members to remain in contact with the students using online means and engage them in academic activities.

For students and staff still on campus, he said that during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government, all residents are required to confine themselves in their respective residences and that walking and strolling along the campus roads should be avoided. He added that only one family member may come to the campus market area for purchasing essentials.

“All buildings of the schools and special centres will be closed. No one should enter these buildings during the lockdown period. In some science schools/special centres which have labs handling biological materials, the respective heads of these academic units are required to identify the persons and obtain permission from the security for their entry into the labs,” Mr. Kumar said.

He urged the campus community, “Let us stay united in following the COVID-19 guidelines and 21-day lockdown in letter and spirit.” The university had earlier asked all students to leave campus. However, with many unable to do so, the administration kept a few hostels opened with basic mess facilities. It has banned outsiders from entering campus.