JNU Vice-Chancellor on Sunday wrote to students of the university appealing to download the Aarogya Setu App. The V-C said that the app was a one-stop solution for spreading awareness about COVID-19 and to trace contacts to identify potential COVID-19 victims. “It is essential that all of us in JNU download and install this app.
JNU V-C asks students to download Aarogya Setu App
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story