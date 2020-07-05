JNU V-C asks students to develop Apps

Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University M. Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday asked students and faculty of the university to showcase their talent and expertise in developing Apps and contribute to the national cause.
He asked them to brainstorm and come up with ideas by participating in the “AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge” of the Central government to develop Indian Apps.
“You are aware how certain Apps, which have recently been banned in India, could have posed a threat to our national security and compromised the user data privacy. This needs an immediate remedial action by developing our own Apps,” Mr. Kumar said.
He asked them to seek the support of the university’s Atal Incubation Centre and Jawaharlal Nehru University Foundation for Innovation (AIC-JNUFI), which can provide tech-support and guidance.
“The AIC-JNUFI is formed to promote and support start-ups at JNU in various sectors like health, IT, energy/environment, food/agriculture, rural technologies, and other areas, without limiting the scope of activities,” Mr. Kumar says.
