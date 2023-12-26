JNU to unveil a wall with 1,040 freedom fighters’ names

December 26, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University will soon inaugurate a tribute wall carrying names of 1,040 freedom fighters from across India, a senior official said on Monday, December 25, 2023.

“The construction work started five months ago. The wall will be inaugurated by February,” the official said.

According to the Chakra Foundation, which is constructing the wall, the names will be engraved on granite plaques. Some other details, such as the States the freedom fighters hailed from, will also be etched on the wall. A statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ and a 100-foot Tricolour will be placed at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT