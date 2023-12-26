ADVERTISEMENT

JNU to unveil a wall with 1,040 freedom fighters’ names

December 26, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s administrative building at the JNU campus in New Delhi . | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jawaharlal Nehru University will soon inaugurate a tribute wall carrying names of 1,040 freedom fighters from across India, a senior official said on Monday, December 25, 2023.

“The construction work started five months ago. The wall will be inaugurated by February,” the official said.

According to the Chakra Foundation, which is constructing the wall, the names will be engraved on granite plaques. Some other details, such as the States the freedom fighters hailed from, will also be etched on the wall. A statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ and a 100-foot Tricolour will be placed at the site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US