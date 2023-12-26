GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNU to unveil a wall with 1,040 freedom fighters’ names

December 26, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s administrative building at the JNU campus in New Delhi .

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s administrative building at the JNU campus in New Delhi . | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jawaharlal Nehru University will soon inaugurate a tribute wall carrying names of 1,040 freedom fighters from across India, a senior official said on Monday, December 25, 2023.

“The construction work started five months ago. The wall will be inaugurated by February,” the official said.

According to the Chakra Foundation, which is constructing the wall, the names will be engraved on granite plaques. Some other details, such as the States the freedom fighters hailed from, will also be etched on the wall. A statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ and a 100-foot Tricolour will be placed at the site.

Related Topics

universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.