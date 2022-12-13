JNU to set up Centre for Tamil Studies, School of Indian Languages

December 13, 2022 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Monday said the varsity will establish a Centre for Tamil Studies, for which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently sanctioned an assistance of ₹10 crore.

Ms. Pandit said the State governments of Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka have shown similar interests and the university will work to become the hub of efforts to preserve India’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage by starting a ‘School of Indian Languages’.

“JNU is known for celebrating the cultural diversity of the country and it has the visibility and brand value to start such a school. Students from north India will realise how much diversity there is in languages in east, west and south India. This will lead to national integration as it will sensitise students,” she added.

The announcement comes amid the Tamil Heritage Week and Indian Languages Week at JNU, which are being observed to preserve the history and heritage of Indian languages across the country.

Speaking about the “anti-Brahmin” graffiti that recently defaced the walls of JNU’s School of International Studies, she said “outsiders” might be involved in the incident and an inquiry into the matter was going on. “JNU is a place for everyone and nobody can use it to spread hate and discriminate against any group.”

She also said that the university was working on ways to stop unauthorised entry of outsiders, starting with repairing the campus boundary wall and issuing smart identity cards to students.