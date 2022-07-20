JNU to resume physical classes for all students from August 3

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced that it will be resuming physical classes for all students from August 3.

The university had shut in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had gradually reopened, but first-year students were still attending classes via online mode.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union has alleged gross discrepancies in hostel allocation process. It had organised a protest outside the Dean of Students’ office on Tuesday. It has asked students, facing issued in hostel allotment, to contact the union.