JNU to reopen reading rooms, eating joints

NEW DELHI

14 March 2021 00:35 IST

Social distancing norms to be followed

As part of phased reopening, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said that reading rooms at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library and in various centres and schools, and two of the eating joints on the campus will be permitted to reopen.

A notification dated March 12 issued by the university administration read, “The reopening of ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library is allowed in a phased manner. Librarian may devise standard operating preventive (SOP) measures such as mandatory wearing of the face mask and maintaining social distancing norms on library premises.”

“NSS student volunteers may be engaged to create awareness in the campus, including library premises for maintaining social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the university campus,” the notice added.

The university further said, “The Deans of the Schools or Chairpersons of the Special Centres are allowed to look into the reopening of reading rooms in their respective schools or centres as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued from time to time by the government and the university.”

The notice added that only takeaway facility will be permitted at the dhabas. “The reopening of “Mughal Darbar” and 24/7 food court are allowed with immediate effect with takeaway facility only,” it read.