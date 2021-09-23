JNU to reopen for third-year scholars

NEW DELHI

23 September 2021 00:28 IST

ABVP calls administration notice a farce

Jawaharlal Nehru University will start with its third phase of reopening from September 23 in which all third-year PhD research scholars, both hostellers and day scholars, will be allowed to enter the campus.

The university said that it had taken this decision keeping with the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding reopening of educational institutions with maximum of 50% of seating capacity and strict compliance with the standard operating procedures.

It added that phase IV of the reopening will commence on September 27 in which all final-year MSc, BTech fourth-year and MBA final-year students will be allowed to enter and reside on the campus.

ID card issuance

The university said that in order to avoid overcrowding, it has been decided to decentralise the process of issuance of ID cards from the security office. The ID cards will be issued at the school/special centre level. It also said that buses will be allowed to enter the campus following COVID-19 protocol.

JNU students who have been demanding the reopening of the campus called the circular a farce and an attempt to mislead students. “The notice is a farce since no MSc final-year students have been allotted hostel yet and they are being called back to the campus. The administration must explain where the students will stay,” the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said.

Students said that they will continue to protest until all students return to the campus and hostels are allotted.