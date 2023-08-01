ADVERTISEMENT

JNU to release first merit list for PG programmes on Aug. 17

August 01, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

JNU is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes for the 2023-24.academic session. | Photo Credit: File Photo

: Jawaharlal Nehru University will likely publish the first merit lists for admission to its postgraduate programmes on August 17. The application process is under way and will conclude on August 10. The deadline to complete the admission process is September 29.

In a statement released on Monday, the university said it could release up to three merit lists. The second list will be published on August 25 and the final list on September 19. The admission process will conclude on September 29. The university is taking admission based on CUET (PG)-2023 scores.

JNU is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes for the 2023-24.academic session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

university

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US