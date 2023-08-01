JNU to release first merit list for PG programmes on Aug. 17

August 01, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Jawaharlal Nehru University will likely publish the first merit lists for admission to its postgraduate programmes on August 17. The application process is under way and will conclude on August 10. The deadline to complete the admission process is September 29.

In a statement released on Monday, the university said it could release up to three merit lists. The second list will be published on August 25 and the final list on September 19. The admission process will conclude on September 29. The university is taking admission based on CUET (PG)-2023 scores.

JNU is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes for the 2023-24.academic session.