JNU to organise virtual convocation in Nov.

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday said its Executive Council (EC) has decided that the university’s fourth convocation will be conducted online in November.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the university revived the convocation by holding its second convocation in 2018.

The first convocation was held in 1972.

Commenting on the conduct of the Executive Council virtual meeting, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said that disparaging remarks about the JNU faculty were made throughout the meeting and the interventions of their elected representatives were repeatedly sought to be cut short by “muting” them.

The teachers said that the agenda items included irregularities and violation of norms and reservation policy in appointments, which the Executive Council was expected to ratify.