JNU to get new robust security service on campus

University’s Executive Council approves tendering process

The Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday approved the tendering process to engage a “more robust and integrated” security service on the university campus.

Under criticism

The current private security agency has come under criticism by students and faculty for not being able to prevent incidents such as the January 2020 violence on the campus during which a number of outsiders attacked students and faculty and more recently, clashes between students over the issue of serving non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess on Ram Navami. The JNUTA has also raised the issue after a spate of burglaries at staffer accommodation on the campus.

Licence fee

The EC approved the waiving of 70% of the licence fee for all JNU-allotted shops on the campus which were closed during the COVID-19 lockdown. It has also approved recommendations of the Health Infrastructure and Services Review Committee to streamline health facilities available at the university which has also been a long-standing demand from the university community.

On the academic front, the EC resolved to set up an International Affairs Office for internationalisation of the university as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020, about joint degree/twinning programmes, opening of offshore campuses etc.

“A decision was also taken to grant permission to women MPhil/PhD scholars for maternity and childcare leave up to 240 days,” the university said.

The council approved sending the Draft Cadre Recruitment Rules of the Non-Teaching and Non-Vocational Staff of the university to the Education Ministry to initiate the process of filling of over 700 vacancies, the statement said.