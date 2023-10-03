ADVERTISEMENT

JNU to form panel for probe into ‘anti-national’ slogans on campus

October 03, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

The development comes a day after images of political slogans painted on the walls of the School of Languages building went viral on social media

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University administrative building. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday said it will constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of “anti-national” slogans raised on the campus.

The development comes a day after images of political slogans painted on the walls of the School of Languages building went viral on social media.

“We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer. Based on it, a committee will be constituted to look into the issue,” an official said. In December last year, several walls at the university were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US