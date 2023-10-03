JNU to form panel for probe into ‘anti-national’ slogans on campus

October 03, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday said it will constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of “anti-national” slogans raised on the campus.

The development comes a day after images of political slogans painted on the walls of the School of Languages building went viral on social media.

“We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer. Based on it, a committee will be constituted to look into the issue,” an official said. In December last year, several walls at the university were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.