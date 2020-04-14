JNU to explore option of online examination

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday said that it was in the process of finalising the process of conducting examinations either through digital platforms or other means in view of the nationwide lockdown.

The university said that it has been trying to devise feasible methods to continue academic activities but it was difficult to have a one-size-fits-all mechanism.

“Given that JNU students come from different parts of India and there exists a complex set of problems, including Internet connectivity issues in rural areas, a flexible yet efficient mechanism will be devised by the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres to help students in completing their academic requirements,” Registrar Pramod Kumar said. Wider consultation will be held on April 16 with faculty on how to complete courses, hold examinations, and facilitate dissertations/thesis guidance and submissions, after which a final decision will be reported to the Academic Council.

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the university is organising workshops on empowering teaching through online mode to enable the JNU faculty to become familiar with digital platforms. “Using digital platforms to reach out to students during these challenging times is very important to keep the teaching-learning processes going,” Mr. Kumar said.

Reacting to the administration’s proposal, the JNU Teachers’ Association suggested that the period from mid-or end-May till mid- or end-July, including what would usually be summer vacation period, could be used to complete teaching and sessional work in regular mode.

“This method of effectively extending the semester, in combination with a continuation of online engagement with students to the extent possible in the period before, would certainly be a more meaningful option than what has been suggested by the administration,” the teachers said.

The JNUTA added that any decision without due process will not be acceptable to the faculty. “No matter what the compulsions, teachers cannot accept a purely formal completion of the semester that reduces it to a farce. Teachers also stand ready to make the extra effort needed to ensure proper completion of the academic requirements prescribed,” the statement said.