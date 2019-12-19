JNU to conduct take-home end-semester examinations

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday said that the university has decided to follow a ‘take-home exam’ process to conduct the end-semester in view of the examination boycott called by its students.

The university administration, in a statement, said: “Since the bonafide students are prevented from writing the end-semester examinations by some protesting students, the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres have decided to give take home exams to students. Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be able to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per university ordinances.”

The JNU administration added that a schedule will be prepared by the Deans of Schools and Chairs of Special Centres and released online.

Terming the alternative mode of examination announced by the university “farcical,” the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said that the move was an attempt to “turn the university into a WhatsApp university.”

“The online mode is a cynical way to try and bring disunity among students. However, students have already started taking pledges to boycott the WhatsApp university model. The university shall not succeed in dividing us or breaking this historic movement,” a statement issued by the JNUSU read.

The students’ body further said that it was “illegal for the administration to push for online exams as per convenience, as evaluations are governed by university ordinances and statutes”.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), meanwhile, said, “Deans of Schools have no power under the statutory provisions to direct Centres or individual faculty to conduct examinations through such an alternative system. Conducting examinations in the prescribed way would make a complete mockery of our commitment to maintaining high academic standards.”

After the question papers were e-mailed, students of M.A. Political Science and International Studies wrote to the authorities stating that the new mode of examinations will “create an indelible blot on JNU’s legacy”. The students also urged authorities to accept the demands of students for a complete roll-back of the proposed hostel fee hike.