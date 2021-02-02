Delhi

JNU to allow some students on campus from Feb. 8

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday said fourth-semester MPhil and MTech students, final-semester MBA students, and those who have to submit their dissertation or thesis before June 30, can enter the campus from February 8.

The relaxations are part of the seventh phase of JNU’s reopening plan.

The university also announced partial resumption of services at B.R. Ambedkar Central Library.

The facility, however, can only be availed 24 hours after sending an email to the librarian.

