JNU to accept thesis submission online

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday approved a proposal for online submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses by research scholars to facilitate evaluation of the same.
Under the new procedure, the respective schools or centres will process acquisition of the relevant clearances for the students in the online mode, the JNU administration said.
“Procedure of online submission of dissertations and theses include, “no dues clearance” form submission by the student. All the official requirements such as plagiarism check of draft dissertations and thesis and payment of relevant fees will be done through digital mode. This will facilitate timely, hassle free and convenient process of submission of dissertations and theses,” the varsity said.
The university added that an online thesis tracking system has been operational and that over 150 viva voce tests have been conducted during the lockdown via online modes.
JNU V-C M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “During the last four years, JNU has streamlined many such procedures in the university by adopting digital technologies. The university is on the path of many more such reforms.”
