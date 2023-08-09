JNU teachers, former faculty oppose plan to shift CHS Library

August 09, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Following an appeal by students of the Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the academic community against the move to relocate the CHS Library, several historians and former teachers have urged the university to reverse its decision.

Last week, the university said that as part of an internal arrangement, the university planned to relocate the existing CHS Library to an adjoining building, to make way for a new Special Centre for Tamil Studies.

Sixteen former faculty members of the CHS, including historian Romila Thapar, have written to JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit expressing shock at the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signatories to the letter said the CHS received a Department of Special Assistance (DSA) status from the UGC in the late 1980s and instead of using the grant to hire more faulty, it was used to construct the CHS library building. “CHS faculty, in fact, gave up its own promotion avenues by choosing to build the library and brought resources from archives and libraries across India and the world to facilitate teaching and research,” the former faculty members said. They added that a rich collection of primary sources, in the form of volumes of inscriptions, literary texts, and archival documents, as well as important secondary sources of high academic standing were housed in the library. It was able to bid for and get from the University of Chicago the rich personal collection of eminent scholar Bernard Cohn.

“Given this history of the CHS library, as faculty who have nurtured this institution over the past several decades, we feel that the library’s relocation and dispersal would essentially destroy this fine institution, which was funded specifically for the purpose,” they said.

Registrar’s defence

The university plans to relocate the CHS Library to the adjoining building that houses the EXIM Bank Library. “The proposed arrangement would not only facilitate the activities of one of the important Indian languages but also ensure prudent use of space on the campus without affecting the academic activities of CHS or any other centre,” the JNU Registrar has said, seeking the cooperation of students and faculty.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated an amount of ₹10 crore to the university (of which ₹5 crore was handed over in December 2022) for the construction of the new Tamil Studies centre.

Students begin campaign

Students have questioned why the money allocated to the university to build new infrastructure is being used to vacate an existing library that is a rich resource for students. They have started a campaign to save the library from being shifted to a location which they say is not suited to hold the collection of 18,000 books.

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA), demanding immediate cessation of any process of shifting the CHS Library to the premises of the EXIM Bank Library, said both libraries came into existence as a result of special financial assistance received by the university. “There is no reason why the new centre should be granted the space and infrastructure still in use for other purposes. Such a change in their use would also be in violation of the terms of the financial sanction through which the two libraries were created,” the JNUTA said.

The JNU administration, in a circular, defended the need for relocation saying that JNU requires modern infrastructure and massive campus upgrade to meet its expanding academic functions, disciplines, and programmes. “Until then, better management and optimal utilisation of available space are critical for the growth of the university. A university-wide space audit is currently under way to optimise the existing infrastructure,” the circular read.

It added that the administration is tirelessly working for a better, more efficient and effective management of knowledge resources, including easy access to books, journals, materials and databases for the benefit of the entire JNU community. “There is heavy pressure for space as many new programmes are being introduced and new faculty members have joined,” the JNU Registrar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.