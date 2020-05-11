Delhi

JNU teachers divided over academic calendar for monsoon semester

‘Disruption of academic activity should be considered’

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and a faction of teachers going by the name JNU Teachers’ Federation (JNUTF) are divided over the revised academic calendar for the monsoon semester 2020-21 that was released by the university on May 9.

The JNUTA demanded that the matter of disruption of academic activity due to COVID-19 threat be considered by the due process of discussions in Centres and Boards of Studies before being placed before the Academic Council. It claimed that the academic calendar had been prepared without following due process.

“There is no concluding date for the semester, no specification of dates/periods for classes, sessionals, end-semester examinations, etc. In short, it does not even come remotely close to resembling an academic calendar for the monsoon semester of 2020-21,” the JNUTA said.

The JNUTA added that the revision has not been passed by the Academic Council and only has the sanction of the ‘Competent Authority’ which at JNU has become a synonym for one individual and his office.

“UGC guidelines did not give extraordinary powers to the Vice-Chancellor to take all the decisions bypassing statutory bodies,” the JNUTA added.

The JNUTF said that it welcomed the notification brought out by the administration as it gives a sense of direction in uncertain times as the students will benefit as it provides terminal research scholars time by extending the date of submission of dissertation by one semester.

