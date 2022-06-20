JNU teacher abducted, assaulted after traffic altercation escalates

Was kidnapped and robbed as the goons didn’t like JNU, professor says in Facebook post

A Jawaharlal Nehru University professor was abducted, assaulted, and threatened by unknown persons after having an argument with them in a road rage incident in west Delhi’s Naraina, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

Sharad Baviskar, an assistant professor at the university, was on his way to the college campus when he had a traffic altercation with a few persons, following which the latter allegedly forcibly abducted him. Prof. Baviskar then suggested that the dispute be taken to a police station. The incident took place on the intervening night of June 17 and 18, officers said.

The victim has filed a complaint in this regard at the Naraina Police Station.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on the basis of the complaint, a case under IPC sections pertaining to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and robbery, among other sections, has been lodged. “Teams have been deployed to find clues and track alleged persons as early as possible,” Mr. Bansal added.

JNUTA’s statement

In an official statement, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) said that Prof. Baviskar was “confined and taken to a residence in Delhi” where he was held captive for “more than three hours”.

“As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion,” the statement added.

The JNUTA statement said: “Throughout this extremely traumatic ordeal, Prof. Baviskar displayed exemplary courage and dignity that is inspiring for the JNU community, which stands unitedly in support of Prof. Baviskar’s complaint. The JNUTA expects that the Delhi police will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest and in guaranteeing the safety and security of Prof. Baviskar and his family”.

Facebook post by victim

In a Facebook post, Prof. Baviskar wrote how he was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of his wallet on his way to JNU as “the goons didn’t like JNU”.

He wrote: “I survived! Was kidnapped on my way back to JNU. Suffered a trauma! had to hand over my car, my purse... My credit car is stolen! My fault was that the goons didn’t like JNU. They all claimed to be Modi supporters! They called me anti-national! Somehow managed to reach JNU after the ordeal! I have no faith in the system...”