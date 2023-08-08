JNU students urge academics to oppose CHS library relocation

August 08, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The JNU administration had last week said that the library was not being closed but relocated to a new building to make way for the upcoming Special Centre for Tamil Studies.

The Tamil Nadu government had allocated ₹10 crore to JNU to establish and construct the new centre. Students of the CHS have demanded that these funds be utilised to create a separate infrastructure for the new centre.

“We welcome the foundation of a new centre, but it cannot be at the cost of academic resources of existing centres.

“Facilities built for a particular purpose with public funds cannot at will be transferred for other purposes,” read the appeal.

According to the students, the library houses tens of thousands of books and rare documents, many of which are out of print or unavailable elsewhere. Currently, hundreds of books are being packed and shifted to EXIM Bank library, which barely has a few dozen shelves, they added.

“This amounts to destruction of one of the best department libraries in all of India for history and a lifelong resource for students, alumni and visiting scholars,” the appeal read.

