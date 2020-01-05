JNU students, union leaders, beaten up by ABVP activists

Scores of JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were attacked and beaten up by ABVP activists inside the JNU campus on January 5 evening. Till the time of writing, masked men were inside the JNU campus, entering hostels, beating up students and smashing cars.

A video of a bleeding Ms. Ghosh was posted on Twitter while the JNUSU claimed in a statement that a large number of ABVP activists had entered the campus with iron rods and told to “single out” students’ representatives.

Several teachers independently confirmed that ABVP activists had entered the campus and were reportedly attacking students. “Female students have locked themselves up inside the girls’ wing in Sabarmati Hostel. These attackers are roaming the corridors armed with rods and sticks…we are under attack,” the JNUSU twitter handle said.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and are moving towards the…West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other,” another tweet from the Union added. These masked men are also learnt of entering women hospitals. There were also allegations that policemen were inside the campus and did nothing as the ABVP activists beat up students.

Fifteen students were admitted with severe head injuries inflicted by sharp weapons and rods. “Two of the students are in serious condition including JNUSU President…” Dr. Harjit Bhatti, a doctor at the spot said in a tweet.

Live updates | ABVP attack inside JNU campus

Ayesha Kidwai, a professor teaching at JNU, told The Hindu that one of her colleagues, Sucharita Sen, had been beaten up and suffered head injuries. “She is being treated at the trauma centre,” Dr. Kidwai said. ABVP goons had gone into the hostels and also smashed cars belonging to teachers, she stated. “The JNU security staff did nothing,” Dr. Kidwai added.

According to Anand Mohan, Joint CP (Delhi Police) two groups of students clashed inside the JNU campus and police was informed. “We conducted flag march inside the campus. The situation is under control. The injured are moved to AIIMS,” he said. Earlier, a senior police officer said that the police stood at the gates as they were not called inside. The statement came as pictures of smashed hostel rooms and goons armed with lathis continued to surface on social media platforms.

In a statement, the JNU administration said the police had been called to “maintain order”. Efforts, they said, were “being made to tackle the miscreants”.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav was also roughed up outside the JNU campus by a mob just as he was addressing the media. “You can see what is happening to me outside, just imagine what must be going on inside the campus,” he was heard saying. The Hindu reporters were able to verify that the crowd which roughed up Mr. Yadav included BJP workers.

ABVP Version

In a tweet, the ABVP said about the violence unleashed on the JNU campus, “JNU students & ABVP activists brutally attacked by commie goons!”

“Holding university hostage for their vested interests & political gains is all JNUSU & Left goons can do! JNUSU under Left leadership is hell bent on destroying everything the University stands for,” the ABVP tweeted.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted, “The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored.”

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was “shocked” by the violence in JNU. He called on the police to immediately stop violence and restore peace in JNU.