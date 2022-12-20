  1. EPaper
JNU students protest over M.Phil, Ph.D research deadline

The protesters said these batches have been “unjustly asked” to submit their research by December 30, without consideration for time lost due to COVID-19

December 20, 2022 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
JNU students protesting outside the UGC office, demanding extention for terminal M.Phil and Ph.D batch among other demands in Delhi on Monday.

JNU students protesting outside the UGC office, demanding extention for terminal M.Phil and Ph.D batch among other demands in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Several students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday staged a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) office demanding an extension for terminal M.Phil and Ph.D batches.

The protesters said these batches have been “unjustly asked” to submit their research by December 30, without consideration for the time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that the 2018 Ph.D batch lost over a year and a half due to lockdowns and has been asked to submit the work without adequate compensation for the time lost. The 2020 M.Phil batch, which started coursework in February 2021, is being asked to submit its work before completing two years of the programme, the students added.

“Quality research must be ensured by providing adequate compensation for the time lost due to the closure of academic spaces because of COVID-19,” the All India Students’ Association stated.

