JNU students protest against draft hostel manual, lock Dean’s office

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday held a strike against the institute’s draft hostel manual that seeks to introduce changes like imposing a curfew on students, increasing hostel fees, enforcing dress code and barring students from participating in protests.

The students called the changes “arbitrary, undemocratic and irrational” and demanded immediate withdrawal of the document.

The students double-locked the Dean of Student’s office and put up a notice that read: “This office has been double locked because the behaviour of the Dean of Students is unbecoming of a JNU official. You can collect the keys after giving the explanation for your actions at the JNUSU office.”

‘Attempt to mock’

The notice was an attempt to mock the language of the notices that were sent to the students by the Dean of Students.

The students on Monday had protested at a meeting of the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA), which was conducted to discuss the draft hostel manual. The university had said the Dean of Students had fallen ill because of the protests and also alleged that the students had “blocked” an ambulance that was called to take the professor to a hospital.

The university said such behaviour was highly condemnable and it would take severe action against the protesters. “The university shall not be allowed to be held hostage to the whims of a small section of these agitating students and brook no indiscipline in the campus,” the university had said.