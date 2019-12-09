JNU students lathi-charged by police during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station in New Delhi on December 9.

JNU students began a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking an appointment with the President, the visitor of the varsity, to urge him to intervene to ensure that the hike in hostel fee is rolled back.

Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the students’ march against the hostel fee hike.

When the students reached the cordoned off area, they tried to jump across the barricades and were lathi charged by police.

In view of the march, security was beefed up around JNU since morning.

Roads leading to JNU were shut for traffic and appeals made to students to protest peacefully, a police official said.

The students circulated photos, claiming police have closed all gates of the university before beginning the march. As they began, they raised slogans like “Delhi Police go back” and “Education must be free for all”.

Entry and exit points at Udyog Bhavan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed by authorities fearing protests there.

“As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter.

The Delhi Traffic Police said Baba Gangnath Marg has also been closed for vehicular traffic.

The students have been protesting for over a month inside the campus against the hostel fee hike and have also called for boycott of the upcoming semester exams, despite repetitive appeals by the administration to them to return to classes.

The HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to look into ways to restore normal functioning in the JNU and mediate between the agitating students and the administration.

The panel submitted its report to the Ministry but no call has been taken yet.