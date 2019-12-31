JNU students get one more chance to complete academic work

Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday wrote a letter to the students of the university saying that keeping their future in mind, the university is giving another chance to them to complete their academic requirements of Monsoon Semester 2019.

“I appeal to the agitating students to call off their strike and lockdown of certain school buildings. Let us make a new beginning in the New Year to take our university forward,” the V-C said.

He said that the Winter Semester of 2020 will start as per the academic schedule but the university is giving an opportunity to those students, who could not complete their academic requirements in the monsoon semester, to take “provisional registration” during the registration period from January 1 – January 5 and complete their academic requirements by January 20.

“It is difficult to fathom what prompted students to take the path of confrontation and disruption affecting the teaching and research work towards the end of the Monsoon Semester 2019.Although the university administration and the relevant bodies followed the statutory process for revising the room rent and hostel charges, a false impression was created as if the administration was bringing about these changes to harm the students,” the V-C said.

Justifies hike

He justified the “nominal increase in the hostel charges” saying that it was necessitated owing to a mounting fiscal pressure on the university budget and to maintain a comfortable and conducive hostel accommodation.

Responding to the V-C’s letter, the JNUTA said that the V-C is probably the only person left on this earth who after 64 days finds it “difficult to fathom what prompted students to take the path of agitation”.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s inability to understand that the revisions in hostel charges were by no means “nominal” and that they would do “harm to the students” could still be attributed to his lack of knowledge of the realities of the university and the society from which its students are drawn,” the JNUTA said.