JNU students demand better facilities at health centre

They staged a protest after a PhD student died on the campus

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday organised a protest on the campus, demanding better facilities at the JNU health centre after a student died on campus on Monday night.

The JNUSU said that a PhD student from the Centre for Russian Studies and a resident of Tapti Hostel complained of chest pain and was taken to the health centre. However, he was not given immediate treatment due to which he lost precious time.

“The health centre delayed referring him [the student] to AIIMS as a result of which he died even before reaching the hospital. We must raise our voices to demand an immediate improvement of health infrastructure on the campus to avoid any further loss of life,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

The students said that they had repeatedly appealed to the JNU administration to improve facilities at the health centre which lies in a dilapidated condition.