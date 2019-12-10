JNU students caned for protesting fee hike

The Delhi police on Monday lathi-charged students from the Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) University who were on a peaceful march from the university campus to Rashtrapati Bhavan to petition the President, who is also the Visitor of the University, to roll back the hostel fee hike.

The students escorted by the police and paramilitary personnel left the campus at 2 p.m. for Rashtrapati Bhavan. The police had set up barricades halfway at Sarojini Nagar Bus Depot to prevent the march from moving towards Lutyen’s Delhi. However, about 200 meters from the barricades at the Africa Avenue-Ring Road crossing in front of Bhikaji Cama Place, when a few students tried to turn right on Ring Road towards AIIMS, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and students ran in multiple directions to avoid the blows. They regrouped on the road outside Hyatt hotel and sat on a dharna on the road demanding that they be allowed to continue their march.

The dharna lasted for over an hour after which the police allowed the march to continue.

However, when the students tried to march via Moti Bagh towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, the police refused passage. JNUSU president Aishi Ghosh climbed onto the bonnet of a police vehicle to address the march but a woman constable picked her up and tried to remove her from the spot. This provoked the students and the police resorted to another lathi-charge that lasted for several minutes. Students were then dragged into police vehicles and detained. They were later dropped back on the campus.

Several students were injured in the melee and after the incident, students took to social media to show the extent of their injuries.

The protest against the fee hike has been going on for 46 days. The students have demanded that the report prepared after speaking to all stakeholders by the high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development be made public so that normalcy may return to the university.

The students in a resolution passed in a university general body meeting resolved to boycott all academic activities, including examinations. However, the university administration has warned the students that their names would be struck off the rolls if they fail to meet the academic deadlines of the semester.

In a press note on Monday, the JNU administration said that it has been open to dialogue and discussion with all stakeholders and alleged that a “false narrative” is being spread that the administration is refusing to hold dialogue with student representatives. It added that it was deplorable that agitators have continued to occupy the administrative building and prevented the normal functioning of the university.

JNUTA inks letter

The JNU Teachers’ Association also wrote a letter to the President of India appealing to him to end the crisis at the university by removing Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar from his post. The JNUTA also condemned the “repeated acts of police brutality against peacefully protesting students.

Traffic jams

The protest caused a massive traffic jam on Ring Road and several commuters using the metro were left stranded as entry and exit points at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat Metro Stations were closed for over four hours by authorities following directions from the Delhi police. The stations reopened around 5.20 p.m. The Delhi police asked commuters to avoid taking the Ring Road from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan as well as Africa Avenue.