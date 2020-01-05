Delhi

JNU students attacked inside campus by ABVP activists

Photo of attacked Sabarmati Hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University shared by JNUSU Twitter handle on January 5, 2020

Photo of attacked Sabarmati Hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University shared by JNUSU Twitter handle on January 5, 2020   | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @JNUSUofficial

more-in

A video of a bleeding JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was posted on Twitter while the JNUSU claimed in a statement that a large number of ABVP activists had entered the campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was attacked and beaten up by ABVP activists inside the JNU campus on Sunday evening. Reports from the campus suggested that many other students have also been attacked and beaten up.

A video of a bleeding Ms. Ghosh was posted on Twitter while the JNUSU claimed in a statement that a large number of ABVP activists had entered the campus with iron rods and told to “single out” students’ representatives.

Several teachers confirmed that ABVP activists had entered the campus and were reportedly attacking students.

“Female students have locked themselves up inside the girls’ wing in Sabarmati Hostel. These attackers are roaming the corridors armed with rods and sticks…we are under attack,” the JNUSU twitter handle said.

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and are moving towards the…West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other,” another tweet from the Union added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Delhi
university
universities and colleges
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 8:17:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jnu-students-attacked-inside-campus-by-abvp-activists/article30486246.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY