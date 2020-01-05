JNU students attacked inside campus by ABVP activists

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was attacked and beaten up by ABVP activists inside the JNU campus on Sunday evening. Reports from the campus suggested that many other students have also been attacked and beaten up.

A video of a bleeding Ms. Ghosh was posted on Twitter while the JNUSU claimed in a statement that a large number of ABVP activists had entered the campus with iron rods and told to “single out” students’ representatives.

Several teachers confirmed that ABVP activists had entered the campus and were reportedly attacking students.

“Female students have locked themselves up inside the girls’ wing in Sabarmati Hostel. These attackers are roaming the corridors armed with rods and sticks…we are under attack,” the JNUSU twitter handle said.

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and are moving towards the…West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other,” another tweet from the Union added.