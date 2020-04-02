JNU students allege assault by guards

The students and teachers of JNU on Thursday alleged that the university’s guards, in the guise of providing security during the lockdown, resorted to beating up students who were facing “genuine grievances” .

The JNUSU said on March 31 and April 1, the guards assaulted students. “In the first case, the administration refused to provide shelter to a stranded woman student who pleaded that she was ready to go into isolation and have medical check-ups. In the second one, a student, who had complied with notified requirement of obtaining written permission of the warden to leave campus, was assaulted by guards at the main gate and is admitted at AIIMS,” the students said. JNU Registrar said: “It is highly unsafe that a handful of JNU students and teachers are violating the guidelines issued by the government...”