JNU students allege assault by guards

The students and teachers of JNU on Thursday alleged that the university’s guards, in the guise of providing security during the lockdown, resorted to beating up students who were facing “genuine grievances” .
The JNUSU said on March 31 and April 1, the guards assaulted students. “In the first case, the administration refused to provide shelter to a stranded woman student who pleaded that she was ready to go into isolation and have medical check-ups. In the second one, a student, who had complied with notified requirement of obtaining written permission of the warden to leave campus, was assaulted by guards at the main gate and is admitted at AIIMS,” the students said. JNU Registrar said: “It is highly unsafe that a handful of JNU students and teachers are violating the guidelines issued by the government...”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.