JNU student molested by fellow mate; FIR lodged

ABVP stages protest against rising cases of sexual assault on the campus

A third-year JNU student was allegedly molested by a fellow mate, the police said on Sunday. A case under sexual harassment has been lodged, it said.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said a case has been lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station and investigation has begun. “The accused, who is known to the victim, has joined the investigation,” the DCP said

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the JNU campus against the “rising cases” of sexual assaults in the university.

“The incidents of sexual assaults are on the rise on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Two such incidents have left the university campus shaken to its core,” the ABVP said in a statement.