JNU student molested by fellow mate; FIR lodged
ABVP stages protest against rising cases of sexual assault on the campus
A third-year JNU student was allegedly molested by a fellow mate, the police said on Sunday. A case under sexual harassment has been lodged, it said.
DCP (South West) Manoj C. said a case has been lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station and investigation has begun. “The accused, who is known to the victim, has joined the investigation,” the DCP said
Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the JNU campus against the “rising cases” of sexual assaults in the university.
“The incidents of sexual assaults are on the rise on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Two such incidents have left the university campus shaken to its core,” the ABVP said in a statement.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.