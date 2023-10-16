JNU student killed in accident

October 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

A 22-year-old JNU student was killed and three others injured in an accident on the university premises in the early hours on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 a.m. when two political science students, Sachin Sharma and Mrigank Yadav, were going towards Godavari Hostel.

They were hit by a motorcycle driven by Anshu Kumar. His friend Vishal Kumar, 23, was riding pillion.

Anshu Kumar was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The condition of Vishal Kumar and Sachin Sharma condition is critical. An FIR under Sections 279, 304A and 338 of the IPC has been registered.

