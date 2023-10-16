ADVERTISEMENT

JNU student killed in accident

October 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old JNU student was killed and three others injured in an accident on the university premises in the early hours on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 a.m. when two political science students, Sachin Sharma and Mrigank Yadav, were going towards Godavari Hostel.

They were hit by a motorcycle driven by Anshu Kumar. His friend Vishal Kumar, 23, was riding pillion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anshu Kumar was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The condition of Vishal Kumar and Sachin Sharma condition is critical. An FIR under Sections 279, 304A and 338 of the IPC has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US