HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNU student killed in accident

October 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old JNU student was killed and three others injured in an accident on the university premises in the early hours on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 a.m. when two political science students, Sachin Sharma and Mrigank Yadav, were going towards Godavari Hostel.

They were hit by a motorcycle driven by Anshu Kumar. His friend Vishal Kumar, 23, was riding pillion.

Anshu Kumar was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The condition of Vishal Kumar and Sachin Sharma condition is critical. An FIR under Sections 279, 304A and 338 of the IPC has been registered.

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.