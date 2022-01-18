JNU student harasses fellow student for refusing to befriend him

NEW DELHI

A student at Jawaharlal Nehru University said that she was thrashed and harassed by a male student for refusing to be friends with him, the police said, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A senior police officer said that according to the victim, the accused has been trying to be friends with her for the last two years but she has been refusing.

Recently, the accused called the victim’s parents and said objectionable things about her, she told the police. However, on January 16, the accused approached the victim and demanded to accept him as a friend but an argument ensued and she refused. The accused also thrashed the victim in anger, the victim told the police.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have begun investigating the matter.