JNU student assault: DCW seeks report from police

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued notice to the police over the alleged sexual assault on a Jawaharlal Nehru University student.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of media reports, the DCW asked the officers to provide a detailed status report on the investigation in the matter. “It is reported that the victim [21] was drugged and then raped in the car. The driver drove around for over three hours. She was then allegedly dumped in a park in a semi-conscious state. This is a shocking incident where a young girl was raped due to an apparent lack of police patrolling on the roads of Delhi,” the commission said.

Seeking details on the route map taken by the driver, the DCW in its notice said, “Please provide details of all the police pickets, checking points and PCR station points along the route taken by the cab.” The DCW has asked the police to furnish the information by August 9.