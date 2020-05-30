JNU student and activist Natasha Narwal charged under UAPA

New Delhi

30 May 2020 10:32 IST

Seventh person booked under the stringent Act in the case

Natasha Narwal, a JNU student and activist associated with women’s student collective Pinjra Tod, was arrested on Friday under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in the communal riots in north-east Delhi in February, a senior police official claimed on Friday.

Ms Narwal was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police, which has been tasked with probing the “conspiracy” behind the Delhi riots.

On Thursday, Ms Narwal and another Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita were sent to judicial custody for 14 days in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, on Thursday, a Delhi court said that the investigation into a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi seemed to be “targeted only towards one end”, while asking the Delhi police to ensure fair investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who was hearing an application for judicial remand of Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, said perusal of the case diary revealed a “disturbing fact”.

“The investigation seems to be targeted only towards one end. Upon enquiry from Inspector... they have failed to point out what investigation has been carried out so far regarding the involvement of the rival faction,” the Judge remarked.

Ms Narwal is reported to be the seventh person to have been booked under the UAPA in the case. Ms Kalita has reportedly been arrested by Crime Branch for her alleged role in violence happened during anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj.

They were arrested on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jaffrabad area in February. After their police custody ended on Thursday, they were sent to14 days of judicial custody.

Pinjra Tod is best known for leading the struggle of women students in Delhi and other parts of India for better hostel conditions.

On May 27, the group said in a tweet, “At a time when Supreme Court has ordered to decongest jails, arrests of students and activists are on a rise! Stop criminalising protestors! Release all political prisoners!”