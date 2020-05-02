JNU sets up task force to monitor pandemic

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said it has set up a COVID-19 task force to monitor the pandemic. It will submit recommendations pertaining to handling of post COVID-19 scenarios.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “The task force will upload useful information on the website and recommend measures for maintaining health security in the university.”

In a statement, the university administration also said that wider consultations are on regarding online exams and classes, and that recommendations of the departments have been sent to the Academic Council.

The university administration added further said that several consultations had taken place pertaining to conducting online classes, mid-semester and end-semester examinations. “After wider consultations and holding of centre meetings, the Deans and Chairpersons of Special Centres submitted recommendations on the scheduling of tests, conducting examinations and completing the evaluation processes to the V-C by their respective schools or centres. The Academic Council was apprised of those recommendations on methods of online education and evaluation through circulation by emails,” a statement by JNU read.