JNU sets up ‘high-level’ panel to end impasse

The Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday morning released a circular announcing the formation of a seven-member ‘high-level’ committee, constituted by “the competent authority”, to get suggestions from student representatives on finding a solution to the “hostel issues”.

The circular was not addressed to the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).

The panel gave students till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday to send their suggestions.

Students said that the panel was composed of seven members, who were close to the V-C, and that the formation of the panel was an act of subverting the Inter Hall Administration (IHA) committee, which is a statutory body unto itself.

“The administration’s proclivity towards destruction of all duly constituted statutory bodies finds its reflection even in this case since it is the IHA committee and not a group of arbitrarily chosen members of the faculty with obvious vested interests which has the mandate to look into issues concerning the hostels,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

The JNUSU said that the only way the impasse could be resolved is through unequivocal revocation of the IHA manual “passed” by the IHA panel on October 28.

A three-member high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry on November 18 to restore normal functioning of the university has concluded its discussions with various stakeholders and is likely to submit its report soon.