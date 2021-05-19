JNU seeks alumni help to set up COVID care centre

It plans to upgrade its health centre

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday asked its alumni to donate one day’s salary or larger amounts to the university for upgradation of its health centre to a COVID care centre.

The Delhi High Court had asked the university to start a COVID care centre with availability of oxygen after the JNUSU and JNUTA approached it saying that the administration had not responded to proposals sent by them to start a facility after a number of students, teachers fell ill and needed such facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor said that JNU makes an appeal to the alumni to contribute to “JNU Alumni Endowment Fund” and help their alma mater to achieve its objective to provide good healthcare to its students, staffers and faculty members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the alumni, he said, “As scientists have warned that this pandemic is going to continue for some time to come, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing health infrastructure of the campus. JNU plans to upgrade the current infrastructure of our health centre and develop a well-equipped COVID heath centre which requires a considerable amount of financial support.”

He added that the Executive Council of JNU had endorsed the creation of a JNU Alumni Endowment Fund for alumni to contribute to their alma mater in the way that higher educational institutions across the world have done. “In this testing time, it is time for you to think of your alma mater and be part of its endeavours to provide safety, security to all stakeholders,” Mr. Kumar said.

Entrance exam

The university administration said that it was in talks with the National Testing Agency to conduct the JNU Entrance Examination at the earliest. They said that the NTA had not given them a date for the examination as the situation across the country was not conducive to conduct a test that requires students to visit examination centres.