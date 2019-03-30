JNU sedition case: court summons DCP over filing chargesheet

A Delhi court on Friday summoned Deputy Commission of Police (Special Cell) of the Delhi Police for explanation as to why former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others were charge-sheeted for the offence of sedition without prosecution sanction.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat has asked the police officer to be present on Saturday.

The court has been deferring taking cognisance of the chargesheet against the accused in the sedition case since the probe report was filed without sanction in January this year.

The accused have been charge-sheeted for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans on the JNU campus in 2016.

Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code states that “no court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under Chapter VI of the Indian Penal Code”. And Section 124-A (sedition), under which the accused persons have also been charged, is placed under this chapter.

During the last hearing on March 12, Mr. Sherawat had asked the Deputy Commission of Police dealing with the case to file a report.

The Magistrate had on January 19 refused to take cognisance of the chargesheet against the accused, stating that the police filed it without sanction for prosecution.

The police had then promised to get the required sanction within 10 days.

He had also pulled up the Delhi government last month for sitting over the police’s application for sanction in the matter.

“After filing of the chargesheet, no department can sit on its hands with the file with regard to the sanction. The department concerned can do well to speed up the matter regarding the sanction,” he had said.

The accused in the case have been charge-sheeted under Sections 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly, 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.