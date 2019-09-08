JNU sedition: BJP youth wing holds protest

Members of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, a BJP youth wing, on Saturday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that he give prosecution sanction to the Delhi Police in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case.

BJYM activists tried to move past a barricade near Mr. Kejriwal’s Flagstaff Road residence but were stopped by the police. Several were taken away to a nearby police station from where they were later released.

“Kejriwal should clarify if he sides with anti-nationals who raised slogans like ‘Bharat, tere tukde honge’ in JNU. If he is not, then he should give permission to prosecute the accused in the JNU sedition case of 2016,” BJYM Delhi unit president Sunil Yadav said.

Mr. Kejriwal, on Friday, had said the Delhi government had not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case. He, however, said the home department of the Delhi government will take an appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration. He had also rejected media reports on the issue as “speculation”.