Delhi

JNU sedition: BJP youth wing holds protest

more-in

Members demonstrate outside Kejriwal’s residence

Members of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, a BJP youth wing, on Saturday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that he give prosecution sanction to the Delhi Police in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case.

BJYM activists tried to move past a barricade near Mr. Kejriwal’s Flagstaff Road residence but were stopped by the police. Several were taken away to a nearby police station from where they were later released.

“Kejriwal should clarify if he sides with anti-nationals who raised slogans like ‘Bharat, tere tukde honge’ in JNU. If he is not, then he should give permission to prosecute the accused in the JNU sedition case of 2016,” BJYM Delhi unit president Sunil Yadav said.

Mr. Kejriwal, on Friday, had said the Delhi government had not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case. He, however, said the home department of the Delhi government will take an appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration. He had also rejected media reports on the issue as “speculation”.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2019 2:39:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jnu-sedition-bjp-youth-wing-holds-protest/article29364641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY