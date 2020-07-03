JNU School of Engineering to enrol foreign students

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said that its Academic Council has approved a proposal for opening up 15% (up to 18 seats for the year 2020-21) supernumerary seats for international students in its School of Engineering (SoE).

The engineering programme at JNU started in 2018 and the admission to Indian students is based on JEE (Mains). The plan to admit students from abroad will help the school in internationalising its student input, bringing in diversity, the university said. “The minimum eligibility criteria and other ancillary requirements for these programmes are defined through the DASA [Direct Admission for Students from Abroad] scheme of MHRD,” the varsity said.

At present, SoE offers five-year dual degree (B.Tech + M.Tech/MS) programmes in two streams (computer science and engineering; and electronics and communication engineering).

“The screening and admission in DASA scheme are primarily based on SAT subject scores [Mathematics Level-II, Physics and Chemistry]. Due to the pandemic, the admission process is expected to start in the month of September 2020, the varsity said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said: “International students would find this opportunity highly rewarding. JNU offers a vibrant academic and social life that in every way contributes towards strengthening of humanitarian ethos along with modern worldview. The residential campus of JNU has been a pilgrimage to a generation of exceptionally talented men and women who have flourished in all works of life”.